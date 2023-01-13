Hundreds of Salem Witch Trials documents get new home

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of court documents from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials are being transferred from the Salem museum where they have been stored for more than four decades to the newly expanded Judicial Archives facility in Boston. Officials from the Peabody Essex Museum and the Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday that the 527 documents were moved to the museum in 1980 for safekeeping. They include transcripts of testimony, depositions, warrants and other legal papers. Of the 20 people convicted in the trials, 19 were hanged and one was crushed to death by rocks.

