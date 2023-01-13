Israel’s outgoing army chief rebukes far-right government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing army chief has warned against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition to grant more control to pro-settler lawmakers and make other changes to the Israeli security establishment. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s rare criticism on Friday adds to the growing alarm over the most right-wing government in Israel’s history. His remarks came in several interviews with Israeli news outlets just days before he steps down. Kochavi took aim at Netanyahu’s coalition agreements with hard-line Jewish settler activists who seek to entrench Israeli rule in the West Bank, restructure the Defense Ministry and control a special paramilitary police unit.

