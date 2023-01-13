Justice Dept. enters political fray with 2 special counsels

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are now two special counsels investigating the handling of classified documents. A special counsel has been named to investigate the presence of classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and office. Attorney General Merrick Garland described the appointment Thursday as underscoring the Justice Department’s commitment to independence and accountability in particularly sensitive investigations. Garland used identical language last year to announce the appointment of a special counsel to investigate ex-President Donald Trump’s handling of classified material at his Florida home. The department is confronting something unprecedented in modern history: simultaneous special counsel probes related to two presidents.

