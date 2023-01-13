Regional abortion rights restrictions spark debate in Spain

MADRID (AP) — A regional government’s move to restrict abortion rights in a large part of central Spain has reignited debate on the issue in the southern European country, in the runup to this year’s local elections. Under the new measures adopted by the conservative and far-right coalition governing the Castile and León region, women seeking an abortion there must be offered optional access to unsolicited resources by doctors before starting the procedure. These include listening to the fetus’s heartbeat, having a 4D ultrasound scan, and getting psychological advice, in a bid to reduce the number of abortions. Patients are free to turn down any of these suggestions. The announcement drew strong criticism across Spain Friday.

