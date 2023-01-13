Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says its forces captured the salt-mining town of Soledar. The ministry said that Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces, was captured on Thursday. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities to Russia’s claim to have seized the town in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow has sought to illegally annex. Soledar’s fall would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of battlefield setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.