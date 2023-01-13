Serbia: 2nd ammonia leak in month sickens a dozen people

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities say an ammonia leak in a town outside Serbia’s capital has sickened around a dozen people and forced the evacuation of nearby homes. It’s the second such incident in less than a month. The leak happened late on Thursday in a factory complex in Pacevo, an industrial town northeast of Belgrade, according to a statement from the local prosecutor’s office. It said Friday that a probe was underway. Last month, a freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia and released the toxic gas into the air. Two people died, and the incident aroused public concern over the way dangerous materials are transported and stored.

