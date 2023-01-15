‘Avatar 2,’ ‘M3GAN’ hold onto top spots at the box office

New movies like “Plane” and “House Party” were no match for “Avatar: The Way of Water” and the killer doll horror “M3GAN” at the box office this weekend. The two holdovers topped the charts again according to studio estimates Sunday. In first place for the fifth weekend in a row was James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, which added an estimated $31.1 million through Sunday. Second place went to Universal and Blumhouse’s “M3GAN” which in its second weekend in theaters added $17.9 million. “Plane” landed in fifth place with a better-than-expected $10 million, while “House Party” opened in sixth with $3.9 million.

