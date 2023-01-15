Man’s death after arrest draws protest near police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — People protested outside a Memphis police station over a man’s death after a confrontation with police officers during a traffic stop. Family, friends and supporters of Tyre D. Nichols released balloons Saturday to honor the life of the 29-year-old Memphis man and protested outside a police station near the site of the Jan. 7 traffic stop. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting a use-of-force investigation. Memphis police say Nichols complained of shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died on Tuesday. Police say officers stopped Nichols, who was Black, due to reckless driving.

