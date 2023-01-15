New Jersey home explodes with firefighters inside; 5 injured

POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring five and sending two to a hospital for treatment of burns. The Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said on its Facebook page that crews were dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and were using a thermal imaging camera when “the home literally exploded.” All were able to get out on their own. Two were sent to a hospital where they were treated for burns and released. Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene. A state fire marshal and Public Service Electric & Gas are investigating.

