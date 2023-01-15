Rounding off Africa tour, China’s top diplomat visits Egypt

CAIRO (AP) — China’s chief diplomat is visiting Cairo for talks with Egyptian and Arab League officials. Qin Gang was in Egypt Sunday on the last stop of his tour of the resource-rich African continent where Beijing has invested heavily in infrastructure and consolidating its footprint. Foreign Minister Qin met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and separately with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to discuss Sino-Egyptian relations and developing Chinese tourism to the country. Qin pledged to continue China’s support for Egyptian state-led infrastructure projects that China has already invested billions of dollars in. The Chinese and Egyptian foreign ministers said they also discussed rising tensions around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

