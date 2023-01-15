Spanish health workers march against Madrid regional govt

MADRID (AP) — Several thousand health workers have returned to the streets of Spain’s capital to protest what they claim is the dismantling of Madrid’s public health care system by its conservative regional government. The marchers clamored on Sunday against staff shortages and criticized what they consider the favoritism shown by regional authorities toward private health care providers. The event was the latest in a series of protest actions, including strikes, by Madrid’s public health workers. The head of the capital region’s government, Popular Party heavyweight Isabel Ayuso, has alleged the protests were motivated by the political interests of left-wing rivals ahead of May regional elections across most of Spain.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.