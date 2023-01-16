19 dead, dozens injured in Senegal road crash

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Authorities in Senegal say a bus swerved to avoid hitting a donkey and collided with a truck. Nineteen people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Monday’s crash. President Macky Sall tweeted that the collision happened near Ngeun Sarr in the country’s north. The collision came about a week after 40 people were killed in a bus crash in Senegal’s Kaffrine region. The government announced reforms to try and stem collisions after that crash. Locals say traffic crashes happen regularly in the West African nation because of poor roads, bad cars and drivers not adhering to the rules.

