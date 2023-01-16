$300K Brink’s heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week. According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Saturday, police released photos of the men and asked for the public’s help finding them. All three men remained at large as of Monday. A message seeking comment was left for Brink’s.

