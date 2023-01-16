Armani, Kapoor bring tranquil close to Milan fashion week

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week has closed on a note of tranquility after four days of mostly menswear previews for next fall and winter. Milan stalwart Giorgio Armani and Indian newcomer Dhruv Kapoor created similar moods in their collections but with vastly different aesthetics. One presented a study in tailoring and muted hues on Monday, the other an explosion of color on silhouettes that mixed the oversized with the petite. Armani took his admirers inside Milan’s hidden courtyards to view his collection. Kapoor hopes to promote self-acceptance with a new collection in which he seeks to reconcile alter-egos as a way of healing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.