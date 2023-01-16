Austria theater fires actor facing child porn allegations

BERLIN (AP) — An Austrian theater says it is canceling all shows starring one of its actors after reports surfaced that he was charged with possession of child pornography. On Friday, the Burgtheater in Veinna fired Florian Teichtmeister. He also plays Austrian Emperor Franz Joseph in the film “Corsage,” which is on the short list for an Academy Award. The Austria Press Agency reported Monday that the 43-year-old actor is scheduled to stand trial on Feb. 8 on child pornography charges after 58,000 media files with suspected child pornographic material were found in his possession. Austria submitted “Corsage” as its entry in the best international feature category of the Academy Awards.

