Jill Biden’s skin cancer could fuel advocacy in cancer fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden’s advocacy for curing cancer didn’t start with her son’s death in 2015 from brain cancer. It began decades earlier, and long before she came into the national spotlight, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993. Her advocacy in the cancer fight could now be further energized by her brush with a common form of skin cancer. Lesions removed from above the first lady’s right eye and left chest last week were confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma — a highly treatable form of skin cancer. A third lesion from her left eyelid was being examined.

