London police officer admits multiple counts of rape

LONDON (AP) — A London police officer has admitted sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period. Prosecutors described the case as one of the most shocking involving a serving police officer. David Carrick pleaded guilty on Monday to 49 offenses, including 20 counts of rape and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. London’s Metropolitan Police force apologized to victims after it emerged that Carrick had nine allegations of rape and other crimes made against him between 2000 and 2021. The 48-year-old office only was suspended from the force in 2021. The department’s assistant commissioner says the case was “devastating” and apologized for not removing Carrick earlier.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.