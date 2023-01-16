New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez says one of his top priorities will be the civil rights of children by providing them with legal representation. The Democrat says New Mexico is off the charts when it comes to abuse and neglect and creating a special unit within the attorney general’s office could help turn the tide when it comes to one of the root causes of crime.

