Official: Jihadis abduct at least 50 women in Burkina Faso

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — An official says at least 50 women have been abducted by Islamic extremists in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso. The Sahel regional governor said Monday that the kidnappings occurred on January 12 and 13, approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the town of Arbinda in Soum province. The women were kidnapped while seeking wild fruit to gather, he said. The West African nation has been overrun by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people. Successive governments’ failure to stop the fighting has caused widespread discontent and triggered two military coups in 2022.

