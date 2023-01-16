Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say eight people were shot Monday during an MLK Jr. Day event, with one of the victims listed in critical condition. WPBF-TV reports the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all the victims in the early evening shooting in Fort Pierce were adults. WPBF-TV reports the shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. during an MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day, which the sheriff’s office says was attended by more than 1,000 people. St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester says the initial investigation determined a disagreement between two parties led to the gunfire. Police say four people including a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the confusion after the shots.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.