Shapiro to become 48th Pa. governor, stress bipartisan aims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro will become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania at the inaugural ceremony at the state Capitol. The 49-year-old Shapiro will come into office Tuesday with more experience in state government than any recent predecessors, including eight years as a state lawmaker and six as the state’s elected attorney general. Shapiro won’t spell out specific policy aims, aides say, but he’ll emphasize themes he has developed previously, including that voters want progress on important quality-of-life issues. Shapiro is succeeding outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who was term-limited, and will be the first governor of Pennsylvania since 1966 to be elected to succeed a member of his own party.

