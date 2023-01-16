South Africa: Search on after tiger escapes, attacks man

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Authorities in South Africa are searching for a tiger that escaped from its enclosure at a farm near Johannesburg over the weekend. The female tiger has injured a man and killed a dog since escaping. Local media said the man survived the attack but was taken to the hospital. Residents have been warned to be on high alert in the Walkerville region south of Johannesburg as a group of about 30 people search the area where the tiger’s latest tracks were identified. A special police task force was expected to take over the search on Monday. The animal was kept at a private smallholding as a pet.

