Thousands turn out to bid farewell to Greece’s former king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of people have been lining up since before dawn outside Athens’ cathedral to pay their final respects to Greece’s former King Constantine. He died last week at the age of 82. Greece’s monarchy was definitively abolished in a referendum in 1974 and Constantine spent decades in exile. He mainly lived in London before returning to settle in his home country once more in his waning years. The government announced after his death that Constantine would be buried as a private citizen without honors reserved for former heads of state in Tatoi. The site is the former royal estate north of Athens next to where his parents and ancestors are buried.

By ELENA BECATOROS and THEODORA TONGAS Associated Press

