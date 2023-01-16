Tributes pour in for slain former Afghan female lawmaker

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tributes are pouring in for a former Afghan female lawmaker who was shot and killed by gunmen in her home in the capital of Kabul. Mursal Nabizada was among the few female parliamentarians who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Police say one of her guards was also killed in the attack on Sunday, the first time a lawmaker from the previous administration has been killed in the city since the Taliban takeover. Karen Decker, the U.S. chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan, tweeted: “Hold the perpetrators accountable!”

