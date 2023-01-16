UK govt may veto Scotland’s gender self-recognition law

LONDON (AP) — The British government is considering blocking a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative administration has until Wednesday, four weeks after the bill was passed, to decide whether it will veto the law. If it does, the case is likely to go to the U.K. Supreme Court. The law approved by the Scottish parliament allows people 16 or older to change the gender designation on their identity documents by self-declaration, removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. That would set Scotland apart from the rest of the U.K. Scotland’s leader says a London veto would be an “outrage.”

