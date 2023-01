ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper has been shot in Atlanta. The state Department of Public Safety said Wednesday morning in an email that there was an “active incident” when the shooting happened. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.

