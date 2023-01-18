Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the city will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 from Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return to normalcy. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, requiring those who tested positive to undergo quarantine. Currently, infected persons can isolate at home for five days. Chief Executive John Lee told lawmakers Thursday that the local community has a strong “immunity barrier.” He said most infected persons only suffer mild symptoms and the government should shift from a clear-cut, mandatory approach to one that allows residents to make their own decisions.

