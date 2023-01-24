Skip to Content
Searchers seek 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Rescue personnel in California say they have launched a search for a second hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says its search and rescue team received a request Sunday to search for 75-year-old Jin Chung, of Los Angeles, on Mt. Baldy, who was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on Mt. Baldy. The sheriff’s department says rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands over the weekend.

Associated Press

