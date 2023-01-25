‘Aryan Circle’ members imprisoned for trying to kill inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people who were allegedly members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate at a Mississippi prison. Federal prosecutors say that in 2017 Aaron Rentfrow stabbed someone to earn membership into the Aryan Circle gang. William Glenn Chunn was one of the gang’s five highest-ranking leaders and was accused of ordering the attack because he believed the victim was homosexual. Prosecutors say the Aryan Circle is a “race-based and violent prison gang.”

