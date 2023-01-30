Congressional candidate accused of campaign violation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Court documents say a Republican candidate for a North Carolina congressional seat in 2020 has been accused of a campaign finance violation, and that she’s signed a plea agreement. A criminal information filed by federal attorneys on Friday charges Lynda Bennett with willingly and knowingly accepting for her campaign $25,000 in contributions from a relative that were provided in another person’s name. Bennett’s attorney called the case on Monday a technical violation and that Bennett looked forward to “putting it behind her.” She ran for the 11th Congressional District seat that was held by Mark Meadows, who didn’t seek reelection. She ultimately lost in a GOP runoff to Madison Cawthorn.

