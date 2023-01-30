Florida sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive” videos on social media. David Gays says he wasn’t a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 on the sheriff’s posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune.” Gay’s lawsuit filed last week says he lost a job and suffered emotional distress as a result. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages. It was filed last week in state court in Brevard County, along Florida’s Space Coast. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office on Monday didn’t respond to an emailed inquiry seeking comment.

