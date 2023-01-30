For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes

An investigation in Georgia looking into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat is among a number of cases that pose legal problems for the former president. A judge in Atlanta is considering whether to release a special grand jury’s report that is expected to include recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on possible criminal prosecution. Trump faces myriad inquiries as he campaigns for another term in 2024, including a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, a probe in Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, and more probes in New York.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.