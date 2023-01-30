French prime minister unveils plans to tackle racism
ELAINE GANLEY
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Name it, act on it, sanction it. That’s the focus of a new plan announced on Monday by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to defeat long-standing racism, anti-Semitism and discrimination of all kinds. Borne said “there will be no impunity for hate.” The four-year plan starts with educating youth with a required yearly trip to a Holocaust or other memorial site exemplifying the horrors that racism can produce. It includes training teachers and civil servants about discrimination and toughening the ability to punish those denounced for discrimination.