Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes

A man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England is asking for minutes from the grand jury proceeding that led to his indictment. It’s alleged that Nathan Carman killed his mother to inherit millions of dollars. He is also accused in the indictment of killing his grandfather in Connecticut, in 2013, but he isn’t charged in that case. Carman has pleaded not guilty to fraud and first-degree murder. His lawyers argue that he was never charged, convicted or held civilly responsible in his granfather’s death. They say Carman is entitled to know what the government presented to the grand jury regarding his grandfather’s death.

