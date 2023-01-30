NATO chief urges Seoul to send military support to Ukraine

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is calling for South Korea to provide direct military support to Ukraine, saying Kyiv is in urgent need of weapons to fight off the prolonged Russian invasion. South Korea, a growing arms exporter with a well-equipped, U.S.-backed military, has provided humanitarian aid and other support to Ukraine while joining U.S.-led economic sanctions against Moscow. But the country has not directly provided arms to Ukraine, citing a long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to countries actively engaged in conflict. Speaking at a forum in Seoul, Stoltenberg urged South Korea to “step up on the specific issue of military support.”

