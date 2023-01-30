What’s behind the Pakistani Taliban’s deadly insurgency?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar. It was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months. The bombing is likely to strain relations further between Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers, who are sheltering the TTP leadership and fighters. Angered by Pakistan’s cooperation with Washington in the war on terrorism, the TTP was set up by Pakistani militants in 2007 when different outlawed groups agreed to work together against Pakistan and support the Afghan Taliban, who were fighting U.S. and NATO forces.

