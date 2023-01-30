Youth program leader hurt in school shooting out of hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The founder of an educational program for at-risk youth in Iowa has been released from the hospital after a shooting that wounded him and killed two students. Will Keeps’ family says Monday that he is now recovering at home, a week after the Jan. 23 shooting at the Starts Right Here program. Keeps is a former Chicago gang member who moved to Des Moines and later founded Starts Right Here. Students Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr were killed in the shooting. Police have arrested 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Michael Tukes, both of Des Moines. Each is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and criminal gang participation.

