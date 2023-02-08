Australian Defense Department to remove Chinese-made cameras

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Defense Department will remove surveillance cameras made by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies from its buildings. The Australian newspaper reported Thursday that at least 913 cameras, intercoms, electronic entry systems and video recorders from the Hikvision and Dahua companies are in Australian government and agency offices. Those places include the Defense Department and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Australia’s decision to remove the technology follows similar moves by the U.S. and British governments. Defense Minister Richard Marles said his department was assessing all its surveillance technology.

