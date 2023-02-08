Belgian police seize $1.6 million in sex trafficking probe

BRUSSELS (AP) — Authorities in Belgium seized about 1.5 million euros in cash during raids targeting an alleged criminal organization suspected of sending Chinese women to Europe and forcing them into prostitution. The federal prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that investigators also took hold of four tons of coins with an unspecified value. After a two-year investigation, some 300 police officers took part in Tuesday’s raids. The prosecutor’s office described it as one of Belgium’s biggest law enforcement operations in recent years targeting human traffickers. A total of 27 people were detained, including nine who have been charged with human trafficking and money laundering. Three suspects had Belgian nationality, and the rest were of Chinese origin.

