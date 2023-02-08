Biden’s State of the Union draws audience of 27.3 million

NEW YORK (AP) — An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on television Tuesday night. The Nielsen company says that was the second smallest audience for the annual event in at least 30 years. Biden’s audience was down nearly 28% from 2022. The only smaller audience for a president’s annual address to Congress since 1993 was the 26.9 million people who saw Biden in 2021 in April, two months after the State of the Union is normally held. Nearly three-quarters of the people who watched Biden’s speech last night were 55 and older. Nielsen says Fox News Channel had the biggest TV audience.

