Haitian journalist snatched as kidnapping scourge continues

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s human rights office says another journalist has been kidnapped in an area of the capital controlled by a gang. The Office of Citizen Protection identified the journalist as Jean Thony Lorthé, who works for Radio Vision 2000. Local media reported that Lorthé was going to a funeral with two other people including his brother, who is a professor. They were kidnapped last Friday in the Laboule 12 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. The Association of Haitian Journalists demanded that kidnappers release the group. It noted that Lorthé’s family is unable to pay a ransom and that the journalist suffers from serious health problems.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.