Minnesota woman convicted of killing 6-year-old son

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a Minnesota woman accused of shooting her 6-year-old son nine times and hiding his body in her car trunk. The Hennepin County jury deliberated less than two hours before convictin 29-year-old Julissa Thaler of first-degree murder on Wednesday in the killing of Eli Hart, just 10 days after she regained custody of him. During closing arguments, Thaler’s attorney said she participated in the boy’s death but didn’t shoot him. Prosecutors said overwhelming evidence showed that Thaler killed her son, either for money, because of mental health issues or after a difficult custody battle with the boy’s father.

