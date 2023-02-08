MS-13 gang members in Central America sanctioned by US

The United States Treasury Department has sanctioned two members of the powerful Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha. The action Wednesday was part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. to crack down on the gang, commonly known as MS-13. The sanctions were imposed on two men in Honduras and Nicaragua. Each has been accused of “drug trafficking, violence, murder, extortion, and money laundering” in Central America and the U.S.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.