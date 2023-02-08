Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a shooting outside a Brooklyn high school has injured two students and a school security guard. Authorities say a gunman opened fire outside Williamsburg Charter High School at about 2 p.m. Wednesday around dismissal time during a large fight. Police say the three victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two students — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were both shot in their legs and the 37-year-old security guard suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck, officials said. All three were taken local hospitals. No arrests have been announced.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.