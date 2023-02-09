Afghan women, children chase false rumor to Kabul airport

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Hundreds of Afghans have rushed to the Kabul airport chasing a false rumor that an airlift operation was flying people to Turkey to help with the deadly earthquake rescue. Wednesday’s dash, which included women and children, was captured on videos and photos posted to social media. The footage and images showed dozens of desperate youths and families running on foot in the darkness and cold towards the airport. A spokesman for the Kabul police chief said Thursday that there were no such aid flights to Turkey and the situation has returned to normal at Kabul’s airport.

