Amsterdam Anne Frank museum targeted with antisemitic text
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
Dutch police say they are investigating a stunt that saw a text alluding to an antisemitic conspiracy theory projected onto the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, causing outrage across the country. The words “Ann [sic] Frank invented the ballpoint pen,” referring to a debunked claim that the Jewish teenager’s famed diary is a forgery, were displayed for several minutes this week on the side of the building where her family hid during the Holocaust. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned the “reprehensible” incident, and tweeted: “We can never and should never accept this.” Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius cited the incident to urge parliamentary approval for a pending bill explicitly banning Holocaust denial.