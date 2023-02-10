Bomb hits vehicle, killing 2 troops, wounding 3 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a powerful roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying security forces in volatile southwest Pakistan, killing two soldiers and wounding three others. Friday’s attack happened in the Kohlu district in Baluchistan province. A local police official, Lal Khan, said the dead and wounded had been moved to a hospital. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but previous attacks have been blamed on separatist groups carrying out a long-running insurgency for independence from the central government. Pakistan says it has quelled the insurgency, but violence has continued along the country’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.