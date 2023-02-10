Danielle Deadwyler cites racism, misogynoir in Oscar snub

NEW YORK (AP) — Danielle Deadwyler says racism and misogynoir played a role in this year’s Academy Awards nominations, where she and Viola Davis were overlooked in the best actress category. Going into Oscar nominations last month, Deadwyler was widely seen as a likely nominee for her lauded performance as Mamie Till-Mobley in “Till.” But the best actress field, perhaps the most competitive category this year, didn’t shake out as expected. That two prominent Black actors were among the most striking snubs has been seen by some as a reflection of racial bias in the film industry. Deadwyler made her comments on the “Kermode & Mayo’s Take” podcast.

