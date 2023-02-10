Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say a suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem, killing two people and injuring five others before being shot and killed. It’s the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital. Friday’s alleged car-ramming attack took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade. The police did not identify those killed but the Israeli rescue service had previously said its medics were treating six people, including two children in critical condition undergoing CPR.

