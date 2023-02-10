Man pleads guilty to racial harassment of neighbors

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to repeatedly tossing banana peels onto his neighbors’ property in what prosecutors said was a case of racial harassment, and to having more than 70 guns in his home that he was not allowed to possess. Prosecutors said Thursday that 55-year-old Robert Ivarson of Lexington was sentenced to up to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and more than 100 weapons charges. He was arrested in December 2016 after a Black family from Haiti in his neighborhood reported finding banana peels on their property on 30 to 40 occasions. A message was left with his attorney.

